Police: 19-year-old fatally shot while learning to clean gun
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old in South Carolina was shot and killed Tuesday night by someone who was cleaning a loaded gun, police said.

Goose Creek police responded to an apartment building about 10 p.m. and found the victim fatally shot, Police Capt. Tom Hill told news outlets.

Another person at the home had been teaching the victim how to clean the gun when it went off and struck the 19-year-old, news outlets reported, citing police.

Officials said the person suspected of pulling the trigger was cooperating with officers.

Police did not immediately identify the victim or anyone else involved. No arrests were announced.

