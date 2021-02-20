Pluck the tricks out of the air

This week, we have been looking at some defensive techniques. In each deal, one defender could see how to defeat the contract, but it was not so clear to partner. The in-the-know player had to take control immediately and hope that partner got on the same page.

It made me think of "carpe diem," which I thought meant "seize the day." Apparently, though, it was first used by Horace in 23 B.C., and really means "pluck the day." Loosely translated, Horace wrote, "While we're talking, envious time is fleeing. Pluck the day; put no trust in the future."

In bridge, of course, we need to "pluck the trick," which is "carpe dolum" apparently.

In today's deal, one player cannot afford to spend time smelling the roses; he must pluck the right cards to defeat the contract. What happens in four hearts after West leads the club king?

In the auction, South correctly opened one heart, not one no-trump. Always try to show a five-card major, and here South had no rebid problems. North responded with one no-trump forcing. (What would you bid in Standard American? It would be a nightmare.) On the next round, the jump to three hearts showed game-invitational values with three-card support.

East took control immediately -- there was no time to waste. He overtook his partner's club king with the ace, cashed the diamond ace and returned the club five. Then it was easy for West to take that trick and give his partner a diamond ruff to defeat the contract.

