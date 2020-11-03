Please vote

DEAR READERS: I am taking this time today to encourage every single American citizen who is 18 years old or older to vote. I am not writing to tell you who you should be voting for, only that I beg you to use your precious right and go do it.

I sometimes think that we have become too complacent in our country, making assumptions about how the world will work even if we have no say in it. But the reality is that we are blessed to live in a democracy where the people's voices count. This is not just true about some people. Or any other group that you might want to delineate. The pure right to vote has been fought for by thousands for many years.

Starting back in the days when slavery had just ended and Frederick Douglass and others were fighting for the rights of recently freed Black men to vote, the struggle has continued. It took literal blood, sweat and tears to achieve ratification of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted Black men the right to vote. It was with the efforts of suffrage advocates like Susan B. Anthony that the right for women to vote was won with the 19th Amendment 100 years ago. It took until 1965 with the Voting Rights Act (nearly 100 years after the ratification of the 15th Amendment) for all Black people (presumably) to be able to vote.