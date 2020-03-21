Play your riches with great care

Francis Bacon wrote, "Riches are a good handmaid, but the worst mistress." That is an interesting notion, and if he had been a bridge player, perhaps he would have had a deal like today's in mind.

How should South play in four hearts after West leads the diamond king?

In the auction, North used a transfer bid, showing five or more hearts, then offered his partner a choice of games. South selected four hearts, though here passing three no-trump would have been sensible because he could have anticipated taking five hearts, one diamond and three clubs.

Declarer won the diamond lead with his ace, played a trump to the dummy, then led the spade two: jack, king, ace. Accurately, West returned a trump. Declarer won in hand and led the spade six. Guided by his partner's jack at trick three, West put up the spade queen so that he could play his last trump, stopping the spade ruff in the South hand. Now declarer had to hope for a 3-3 club split, but he didn't get it and finished down one.