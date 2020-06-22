Play the card known to be held

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mark Twain said of Rudyard Kipling, "Between us, we cover all knowledge; he knows all that can be known, and I know the rest."

That would be a tough twosome to take on in a general knowledge quiz. In a bridge setting, though, it can be important to play the card that you are known to hold. How does that apply in this four-spade contract?

West led the club 10: jack, ace, eight. After East shifted to the heart eight, what did declarer do?

North's two-diamond response was natural and game-forcing.

With a diamond to lose, South could afford to concede only one trump trick. The initial plan was to hope that East started with royal-10-third or any beneficial doubleton. Declarer would expect to play first low to his nine, then low to the jack.

So, South won with dummy's heart ace and played a spade to his nine, losing to West's queen. Now West led another heart. Declarer won and played a diamond to the queen and ace. After winning East's diamond return on the board, South called for dummy's second spade. What happened then?