Play it as safely as you are able

Two of the most reliable bridge writers are Barbara Seagram from Canada and David Bird from England. They have joined forces again in "Play It Safe" (Master Point Press).

In the predictably workmanlike book aimed at intermediate players, there are 100 pages about handling a single suit as effectively as possible; then 50 pages that cover full deals; and finally, there are 25 pages about matchpointed pair events, which are not known for safety plays. Each of the 18 chapters ends with Remember These Points and a quiz.

This deal would trip up many players. South is in six hearts. West leads the club jack. South takes the trick and cashes the heart ace, West discarding a low spade. How should South continue?

It's not often that you pick up a 30-point hand. Even though North promised nothing more than four-card heart support, South reasonably bid six hearts, expecting it to be at worst on a finesse.

There seem to be 12 sure tricks: two spades, five hearts, three diamonds and two clubs. But declarer must be careful. It would be easy to cash the spade ace and continue with the spade queen, establishing dummy's jack for a club discard. However, West takes the second spade and leads another round. When East ruffs dummy's jack, suddenly the slam is down one.

Instead of cashing the spade ace, lead the spade queen from hand. Suppose West takes the trick and plays another club. Now declarer cashes the spade ace, draws trumps ending in the dummy and safely pitches the club four on the spade jack.

