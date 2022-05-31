Play from Down Under

A woman called a bookshop in Sydney, Australia. "Do you sell bridge books?"

"No," replied the salesman. "We sell only science fiction and fantasy."

The woman giggled for a moment and said, "But you haven't seen my husband's bridge game!"

Bridge is very popular in Australia and New Zealand. The magazine Australian Bridge has been published for decades, now with six large-page issues a year containing something for everyone.

Today's deal was played at the Double Bay Bridge Centre in Sydney. After South reached seven hearts, West led a trump. How should declarer have planned the play?

When North received a positive response in hearts to his strong opening bid (which dates the deal as decades old), he used the Grand Slam Force. This asked South to bid seven with two of the top three heart honors. He duly obliged.

Perhaps West should have guessed to lead a minor, especially as a diamond defeats the contract. However, against a grand slam the textbooks recommend a trump.

South drew two rounds of trumps ending in the dummy. Now he saw that if the spades were breaking as in the diagram, a club ruff would have to be his 13th trick. Declarer cashed the club ace, ruffed a spade in hand, ruffed a club in the dummy, ruffed another spade, drew the last trump (discarding dummy's low diamond) and claimed as dummy was high. South's 13 tricks were five spades, five hearts, two minor-suit aces and the club ruff in the shorter-trump hand. He also won a bonzer sum of Australian dollars.

