Planning nutritious snacks

Planned snacks help you stay committed to a healthy diet. If you made a New Year’s resolution to improve your health by losing weight, then you should plan nutrient-rich snacks that balance out your daily menus and provide the most nutrition from calories consumed. What is a snack? A snack is any food or drinks consumed between meals. It should be smaller than a regular meal but satisfying enough to “tide” you over until the next meal without spoiling your appetite. A snack should be low in fat, sodium, cholesterol, added sugars, and alcohol yet tasty and eye-appealing. Being convenient, quick, and easy to make are added bonuses.

Solid versus liquid snacks: Choose a solid snack over a liquid snack, because it satisfies you longer. Research shows that people eat less food at mealtime if they consume a solid snack rather than a liquid snack with the same amount of calories.

When to snack: To satisfy hunger without spoiling your appetite, eat or drink a small portion two to three hours before a meal. An appropriate portion size is four to six crackers or a piece of fruit. Slice the fruit to make it seem like more food.

Avoid “mindless” snacking when you are bored frustrated, stressed or just watching TV. A good alternative is to take a walk, play with your child, or do some housework or gardening.