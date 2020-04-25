Planning for the future should be part of decision

Hi, Helaine: The hubs and I are preparing to refinance our home. In 2005, he was in a near-fatal crash that decimated our finances down to foreclosure and bankruptcy. By 2014, I had our credit score back to the low 700s, and we qualified for an FHA loan as first-time homebuyers since we hadn't owned a home in over seven years.

We bought a home for $220,000 that's now worth $300,000. We now need to pull equity for major plumbing repairs and would like to also get out from under the $250-a-month private mortgage insurance.

My husband is 65 and retired. I'm 60, and good for work for another dozen years. My income is good and stable. We recently bought my husband a secondhand car, but have no other consumer debt. Our credit score is in the mid-700s.

My hope is to get another 30-year loan so we can keep the monthly payment in the same area after the equity pull. We have cash for closing. I plan to get at least three quotes. Any words of wisdom? -- Plumbing for Dollars

Dear Plumbing for Dollars: I'm so sorry this happened to you, and congratulations on your excellent financial recovery. I think this plan is mostly a good one, but I want you to think about a few things.