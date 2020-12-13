Pitt downs Clemson women

PITTSBURGH -- Clemson suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Panthers outscored the Tigers 31-10 in the fourth quarter and came away with an 80-71 win at the Petersen Events Center.

Offensively, Clemson (6-1, 1-1) and Pittsburgh (3-2, 1-1) were rather evenly matched on the afternoon. The Tigers shot 39.7% from the field and the Panthers compiled a shooting percentage of 43.8. Clemson connected on five 3-point attempts and made 12 free throws, while Pitt made six threes and 18 free throws. The Tigers finished with 39 rebounds, including 18 offensive boards, and 30 points in the paint. They also tallied 18 assists, 24 bench points and 23 points off Pitt's 20 turnovers. The Panthers benefited from 43 rebounds and 20 fast break points.