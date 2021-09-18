Pinch-hitter pitcher Gausman sac fly in 11th, SF tops Braves

SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Gausman heard the boos when he stepped into the batter's box, realizing right away the fans had no idea the Giants were down to their last options with no position players left.

So the pinch-hitting pitcher stood in and delivered, lofting a full-count, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 11th inning that sent San Francisco past the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Friday night to increase their NL West lead.

"Oh man, that was the coolest thing I've ever done in my entire career," Gausman said. "When it was 3-2 and everybody stood up, it was probably one of the coolest moments of my life. ... Just crazy."

The Giants, saved when Donovan Solano came off the COVID-19 injured list and connected for a tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the ninth, moved two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race.

Atlanta had its NL East lead trimmed to two games over Philadelphia.

The Giants had only pitchers left on the bench when Gausman, with a .184 average this season, hit for reliever Camilo Doval, who had never batted in his professional career.