Picture causing worry

Dear Annie: Recently, I got married after being single and a widow for 23 years. My husband and I are in our late 70s and very active. We went on a tour to the Midwest. There was a very attractive 70-plus woman with whom I noticed my husband flirting, and she with him. I mentioned that I did not appreciate the attention he was throwing her way, and he assured me it was all in fun.

He later needed help with the photos on his phone. As I was helping him, there was a picture of her and her alone. Not in a group. I questioned him as to why he had a picture of her in his phone, and his response was that he didn't know how it got there. He said it must have been a mistake.

He has assured me that he loves me and is not interested in anyone else. I can't seem to get this out of my head. I thank you in advance for any advice you have on how to handle this situation. -- Worried About Wandering Eyes

Dear Worried: It is understandable that you would question why your husband had a single picture of the woman that you thought he was flirting with. Expressing your jealousy is OK if done in a productive and matter-of-fact way. If you allow your jealousy to fester, it will only torment you.

You have a choice in regards to the picture: You can choose to believe him -- that it just got there -- or you can call him out. And perhaps you don't mind if he looks or even flirts a little with another woman, but it's the lying that really bothers you. Looking and not touching, or even flirting a little, with someone might be acceptable, but lying about it is a much bigger problem. It is the coverup that creates the most problems.

Dear Annie: I've struggled with an assortment of mental health issues since I was a child. It took me a long time to accept that I needed help -- not just therapy, but medication. The thought of depending on a pill to feel "normal" made me cringe.

I'm sure it's an anxiety a lot of other people share, so I'd like to offer a bit of wisdom from someone who's been through it (and is still going through it): Taking medication for your mental health is no different than taking ibuprofen for a headache. When something's off in your body chemistry -- the brain is a part of the body, after all -- medicine is there to help. I remind myself how lucky I am to live in an age where this advanced medicine exists, albeit more accessible to some than others. I also started referring to my medication as my "vitamins"; it's helped me let go of the stigma I used to feel.

Another bit of wisdom from my psychiatrist: No one's symptoms fit one diagnosis perfectly. Stop thinking of your health in terms of a single label; human beings are more complex than that. Labels are for convenience, for helping us communicate.

At the end of the day, we each need to prioritize our well-being over whatever internal or social hurdles may be in the way. -- Chemically Rebalanced and Thriving

Dear Thriving: Thank you for sharing your story. I always love to hear success stories, and I admire your courage in seeking help and speaking out.