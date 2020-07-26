Pickled peppers and canned salsa

Another frequently asked question is: Is it is really necessary to process pickled foods or salsas in a water bath canner? The answer is yes, processing in a water bath canner is necessary to destroy the yeasts, molds and bacteria that might cause food to spoil and also to inactivate enzymes that could affect the color, flavor and texture of the product. A vacuum seal is necessary to prevent re-contaminating food. It is not enough to put the pickled food or salsa in a sterilized jar and put a lid on without processing it properly in a water bath canner.

The following recipes for chile salsa and pickled peppers are from "So Easy to Preserve" (6th edition) by the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service. Caution: Wear plastic or rubber gloves and do not touch your face while handling or cutting hot peppers. If you do not wear gloves, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching your face or eyes. Note: It is not necessary to peel peppers when finely chopped in a salsa, but the skin of long green chilies in particular may be tough after canning. The following method may be used when a recipe calls for peeled peppers. Wash and dry peppers; slit each pepper along the side to allow steam to escape. Blister skins by placing peppers in a hot oven (400 ºF) or under a broiler for 6 to 8 minutes. After blistering skins, place peppers in a pan and cover with a damp cloth. (This will make peeling the peppers easier.) Cool several minutes; peel off skins. Discard seeds and chop.