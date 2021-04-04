Phillies pitchers dominate again, sweep Braves on Bohm hit

PHILADELPHIA — A whole lot of stellar pitching and just enough hitting gave the Philadelphia Phillies a good start on their quest to dethrone the three-time NL East champion Atlanta Braves.

Alec Bohm had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Zach Eflin gave Philadelphia another strong start and the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Braves with a 2-1 win Sunday.

Philadelphia's pitching staff was the story of the season-opening series as the starting trio of Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin surrendered only three runs, 11 hits and one walk while recording 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings against NL MVP Freddie Freeman and an Atlanta lineup that led the majors in 2020 with 556 hits.

The Phillies bullpen, which posted a 7.06 ERA in 2020, didn't yield a run in 7 1/3 innings in the set.

"Everyone did their job," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "The starters came in and did their job. The bullpen did their job. To limit this team to the amount of runs that we did is not easy to do."

Philadelphia's pitching held Atlanta's lineup in check with Freeman, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna combining to go 3 for 44 (.068) in the three-game set.