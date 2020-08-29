Phillies past Braves for 5th win in row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to their fifth straight victory, 4-1 over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East. Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018.
Eflin (2-1) allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He would’ve come out for the eighth, but the game was delayed for 37 minutes due to rain with the Phillies batting in the seventh.
Johan Camargo homered for the Braves, and Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games with a ninth-inning, opposite-field single that beat the shift.
Hoskins gave the Phillies a 4-0 lead with a three-run drive in the fifth, ending the day for Josh Tomlin (1-2). Hoskins nearly homered in the third, but he settled for a double when his drive to right-center hit the top of the wall and bounced back into play.
Hoskins is 7 for 21 with three homers and six RBIs during the winning streak.
Philadelphia got on the board in the first inning when Andrew McCutchen scored on Harper’s sacrifice fly.
Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save in eight tries this season.
Camargo snapped an 0-for-18 skid with a solo homer to the second deck in right with one out in the sixth.
Austin Riley just missed a homer in the fifth for Atlanta when his drive to left hooked just foul. Riley ended up striking out. Riley’s foul was one of the few hard-hit balls hit off Eflin, who had his best outing of the season despite not feeling sharp beforehand.
Tomlin gave up four runs - three earned - on five hits with two walks and a strikeout in 4 1/3 innings.
BYE BABE
Atlanta's Nick Markakis hit his 507th career double, passing Babe Ruth.
UP NEXT
RHP Jake Arrieta (2-3, 4.32) takes the mound for the Phillies on Sunday night in the conclusion of the three-game weekend set and 10-game season series. RHP Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 4.32) starts for the Braves.
Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer off Mark Melancon with two outs in the 11th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 Friday night.
Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura hit two-run homers for the Phillies.
Ender Inciarte and Austin Riley hit consecutive pitches off reliever Adam Morgan into the seats in the seventh to tie it at 4.
Blake Parker (2-0) tossed a scoreless 11th, aided by J.T. Realmuto throwing out Inciarte trying to steal second for the second out with a runner on third.
Realmuto was on second to start the bottom half against Mark Melancon (2-1). He advanced on Segura's sacrifice. After Didi Gregorius was intentionally walked, Neil Walker struck out.
But Kingery ended it with his first career walk-off homer, a liner into the seats in left.
