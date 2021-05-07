Phillies offense breaks out in 12-2 rout of Morton, Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. dropped a soft single into right field in the fifth to drive in Swanson, who doubled past a diving Harper.

Realmuto homered in the eighth off Carl Edwards Jr., who allowed three runs while recording only one out.

Josh Tomlin allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings behind Morton to save excessive wear on Atlanta's bullpen.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said lifting the limit on ticket sales was a sign of progress.

"It's going to be good for all of us," Snitker said before the game. "It's another step toward normalcy."

There was a mixed response from fans to the Braves' request that face masks be worn except when actively eating or drinking.

The Braves offered free tickets to fans who received COVID-19 vaccinations before and during the game.

Trainer's room

Phillies: OF Mickey Moniak, hitting .120, was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to clear a roster spot for Segura. ... RHP Archie Bradley (oblique) was expected to throw a side session. Manager Joe Girardi said Bradley will throw again before a decision is made on his status. "After each side you have to evaluate where he's at physically," Girardi said.