Phillies, 5 homers beat Braves 13-8

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper blasted a three-run shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 13-8 Monday night, giving Aaron Nola his first win in nearly a year.

Nola (1-1) allowed one run, two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings. The ace right-hander was 0-5 in nine starts since his last win at Boston on August 20, 2019. The Phillies had lost Nola’s last nine starts, scoring only 27 runs combined in those games.

Roman Quinn, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto added solo shots for Philadelphia, which bounced back after getting swept in Sunday’s doubleheader to earn a split of the four-game series.

The Phillies jumped on Braves lefty Sean Newcomb (0-2) in the first when Harper drove a 3-1 pitch way out to right-center into Atlanta’s bullpen, setting off air horns and cow bells from fans calling themselves the "Phandemic Krew" gathered outside the stadium. Some bring ladders to peek into the ballpark, others sit on lawn chairs. They watch the game on a TV hanging on a brick wall near left-center field.