Phillies, 5 homers beat Braves 13-8

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper blasted a three-run shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 13-8 Monday night, giving Aaron Nola his first win in nearly a year.
Nola (1-1) allowed one run, two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings. The ace right-hander was 0-5 in nine starts since his last win at Boston on August 20, 2019. The Phillies had lost Nola’s last nine starts, scoring only 27 runs combined in those games.
Roman Quinn, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto added solo shots for Philadelphia, which bounced back after getting swept in Sunday’s doubleheader to earn a split of the four-game series.
The Phillies jumped on Braves lefty Sean Newcomb (0-2) in the first when Harper drove a 3-1 pitch way out to right-center into Atlanta’s bullpen, setting off air horns and cow bells from fans calling themselves the "Phandemic Krew" gathered outside the stadium. Some bring ladders to peek into the ballpark, others sit on lawn chairs. They watch the game on a TV hanging on a brick wall near left-center field.
Gregorius made it 10-1 during a seven-run second inning that chased Newcomb. Quinn started the inning with a liner out to left. After Realmuto’s RBI single ended Newcomb’s night, Gregorius launched Robbie Erlin’s first pitch into the right-field bleachers for his sixth career slam.
Newcomb surrendered eight runs and six hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Travis d’Arnaud hit a solo homer off Nola, who threw just 89 pitches but was denied an opportunity for his first career complete game in his 130th start.
Johan Camargo connected off Nick Pivetta, who yielded six runs and recorded just one out in the ninth. Austin Riley hit a two-run shot off Trevor Kelley before the side-winding righty got the final out.
UP NEXT
Braves: RHP Touki Toussaint (0-0, 6.08 ERA) starts Tuesday night in New York and LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 5.59) goes for the Yankees in the opener of a two-game interleague set.
OTHER MONDAY GAMES: Washington at N.Y. Mets, Minnesota at Milwaukee, Arizona at Colorado, San Francisco at Houston, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers; Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.; Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.; Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.; San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.; Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
TUESDAY'S GAMES: Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m.; Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.; Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:05 p.m.; Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.; Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-1), 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota (TBD) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m.; Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.; San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.; San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-0), 9:40 p.m.; Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.; Seattle (Gonzales 2-1) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.; Oakland (Fiers 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
