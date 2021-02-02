Pfizer swings to small profit as vaccines begin to roll out

Pfizer, the first company to get U.S. emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, swung to a small profit in the fourth quarter as it started shipping vaccines globally.

The drugmaker expects roughly $15 billion in revenue this year from the vaccine, which won emergency clearance in mid-December from U.S. regulators and already has racked up approvals in more than 50 countries. The two-dose vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing coronavirus symptoms and is one of only a few vaccines available to check the global pandemic.

Rising medicine sales helped offset big increases in spending on research and production. The New York company is manufacturing hundreds of millions of doses of the COVID-19 shot and pushing forward on research gauging its effectiveness in different patient groups, such as teens and people with compromised immune systems.

Pfizer has said that this year it can produce 2 billion doses of the vaccine, developed with its German partner BioNTech, including 200 million doses promised for the U.S. by the end of May.