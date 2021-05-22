Penske struggles with speed, Power outside of Indy 500 field

Two drivers will miss the race and the shootout field includes a pair of Penske cars for the first time since 1995 when Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi missed the race.

"You need to be a scientist to work this one out," said Power, who with 62 poles trails only Mario Andretti's record of 67 poles on the career list. Power had qualified in the first three rows of the Indy 500 in 11 of the last 12 years.

"We gave it our best shot. I think that if we just do a conservative run tomorrow we should be OK," Power said. "But if something goes wrong you are out."

No one expected a Team Penske struggle but it was clear immediately Saturday that the Chevy-backed powerhouse had nothing for its top rivals. But it wasn't a Chevrolet issue, even though Honda claimed seven spots in the Fast Nine.

"This place is weird. You see that every year that somebody that you think should be really fast just ends up not being fast," said Colton Herta, who was second fastest on the day. "For sure that Penske thing is weird."

Scott McLaughlin, the IndyCar rookie making his Indy 500 debut, was fastest among the Penske drivers at 17th. Josef Newgarden was 21st and Simon Pagenaud was 26th.