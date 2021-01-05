Pence torn between Trump, Constitution

Trump continued to pile on Tuesday, tweeting that Pence "has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors." The Constitution does not grant the vice president any such power — it is up to the House and Senate to voice objections — and states' electors were chosen in accordance with state law, not fraudulently.

Pence has nonetheless spent hours huddling with the president, staff and the Senate parliamentarian ahead of Wednesday's proceedings. His office declined to discuss his plans, but people close to the vice president stressed his respect for institutions and said they expect him to act in accordance with the law and hew to the Constitution.

"I think he will approach this as a constitutionalist, basically, and say, 'What's my role in the Constitution as president of the Senate?'" said David McIntosh, president of the conservative Club for Growth and a Pence friend. "What he'll do is allow anybody who is going to move to object to be heard, but then abide by what the majority of the Senate makes the outcome."