Pederson hits 2-run HR as Fried, Braves shut out Rays 9-0

ATLANTA — Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer in his first start with Atlanta, Max Fried had a two-run double among three hits while throwing seven dominant innings, and the Braves shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 9-0 on Saturday night.

Fried (7-5) did not allow a baserunner to reach second. The left-hander gave up four hits with one walk and had seven strikeouts. Fried's career-high three hits included the two-run double in a six-run fourth inning.

Pederson, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, hit leadoff and started in right field, filling roles held by Ronald Acuña Jr. before his season-ending knee injury on July 10.

Before the game, Pederson said Acuña is "probably one of the best leadoff hitters in the game. I'm not going to fill that role, but I'm going to do what I do and hopefully help this team win some games."

Pederson had two hits, including an infield single to a vacant third base against the Rays' defensive shift in the eighth.

Pederson's homer landed in the Braves' bullpen behind the right-center wall. It was the highlight of a six-run fourth inning off Rays left-hander Josh Fleming (7-5).