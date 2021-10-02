Pederson, Contreras HRs power Braves past Mets 6-5

ATLANTA — Joc Pederson hit a solo homer off Carlos Carrasco in the third inning, William Contreras went deep with a two-run shot off Carrasco in the fourth and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 6-5 on Saturday night.

Two nights after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves had three regulars in the lineup — first baseman Freddie Freeman, shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Eddie Rosario. Manager Brian Snitker said the everyday lineup will be back for Sunday's regular season finale.

The NL East champion Braves have won seven of eight. New York, which stranded the bases loaded in a two-run ninth inning, ended a two-game winning streak and will try Sunday to win the season series with Atlanta for the first time since 2017.

Pederson went deep into the Braves' bullpen in right-center for his 18th homer of the year. Orlando Arcia followed with a double and scored on Freeman's single to make it 2-0. Contreras' eighth homer sailed into the left-field seats to put Atlanta up 4-0.

Rosario's RBI single in the fifth made it 5-0, and the Braves led 6-1 in the sixth on Arcia's RBI single.