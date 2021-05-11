Peaks and valleys

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 12 years. We have never had an easy marriage, and I am considering leaving him.

I got out of an abusive relationship before I met him, and I feel like I am being put in that position again. This time, it is not physical violence but emotional and financial.

My husband took a job that he had always wanted. During the training, he made less than what he was making before. I had to leave my full-time job to take care of the kids. I picked up a part-time job, but it did not compare to what I was making before. Both his and my credit were ruined, and we almost lost the house.

Then, COVID-19 hit. My husband's employer put a stop to voluntary overtime, but there was mandatory overtime. His employer blacked out dates that were off-limits for vacation. My husband is a first responder, and we had to cancel our vacation this year due to those blackout dates. In fact, the whole summer was blacked out, from mid-April until mid-September. He was just informed that he will be on 12-hour days, with no days off for the foreseeable future.

It has been years since we have been away as a family. What's worse is that I have health issues. The only thing the doctors can do is treat the symptoms and make me comfortable. We have been through a lot together.