Payton back at work, unsure if Brees plays beyond 2020

"We're not saying it has to be a veteran player. It will be best available player that we feel like fits our program," Payton said. "But know with what want to do with Taysom, that we're going to have not only a third quarterback, but that quarterback is going to be up on game day."

The brewery, owned by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, is closed to normal operations, Payton said. But the coach, general manager Mickey Loomis, college scouting director Jeff Ireland and a few other staffers have set up in an expansive room where they can keep their distance from one another and communicate with area scouts through video conferences.

"We're using all the (Center for Disease Control) guidelines," Payton said, noting, for example, that no one enters the room without taking their temperature. "There's plenty of space. I'm kind of like the guy they all want to sit away from, and I'm like, 'Look, I'm the safest guy in the room.'"

Payton said with video conferencing, some meetings involve around 20 people, even though no more than seven people are in the draft room.