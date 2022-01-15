Paying it forward: Orangeburg man publishes book to mentor, inspire others

Christopher Green, a native of Hollywood, Florida, believes in paying it forward. Twenty years ago, when he found himself in South Carolina navigating the choices inherent to college and life away from home in an unfamiliar city, a wise male father-figure reached out to offer guidance. Since then, Green, who now calls Orangeburg home, has been compelled to seek a life of counseling and a path of mentoring others in a quest to inspire the continuation of this type of positive, interpersonal relationship among men.

In fact, he recently published a book titled, "Mentoring at its Best: Stories of Young Men Who Triumphed Over Adversity," which is available on Amazon.com. The book, based on the real lives of some of his mentees, offers the revelation to young readers that there are others their age who are dealing with life’s challenges and the realization that with resources, sound advice and good choices, they can achieve their goals.

“I believe that this book is very important because it tells the stories of young men who overcame challenges and struggles to become successful in life," said Green. "They had issues such as ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), bullying or growing up without the father in the home.

“I wrote this book to let young men know that they are not the only one going through certain things. To me when they read this book, they will understand that they are not alone.”

As an integral part of the text, the writer focuses on females raising sons in an area called “From a Mother’s Heart.”

“Even when parents read the book, they will realize that their sons are not the only ones going through something and that other mothers may have similar situations," Green says. "This section shares stories from moms expressing challenges that they faced with their sons, what they did, their experience and what they overcame.”

After each story, the author includes a series of questions for the reader to answer to elicit an interactivity with the content and to invoke deeper thinking and reflection.

“It creates a dialog conversation with the book,” Green says, suggesting that it is a great resource for young men, parents, teachers, counselors and mentoring groups.

During his book-signing, held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, the book sold out quickly.

When he first moved to Orangeburg, Green said that he not only had the desire, he had the need to mentor young males because he felt so inspired that someone took the time out to counsel him. Appreciative of the experience, the author and mentor said he feels so grateful for the opportunity that he has had to be a part of so many people’s lives and work with so many young men over the years.

“I wanted to pay it forward because I knew that some young male here needed someone like me to help lead them to become successful in life,” Green said.

A graduate of Benedict College in Columbia, with a B.S. in education, Green continued his search for further personal and professional growth at South Carolina State University where he received two master’s degrees — one in individual and family development and the other in professional school counseling.

As a man driven to teach and counsel youth, Green currently serves in several different roles from his work as project director for the Voorhees College Gear Up program to his contributions as a youth minister at Victory Tabernacle. He is a proud member of the Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP and of the Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Through his involvement and outreach, Green presents himself as a community activist, event organizer and philanthropist. In his personal life, he and his wife, Sabrina, have one daughter, Harper Christian Green.

About eight years ago, in an effort to create lasting impact in the community and to perpetuate a culture of success for young men, Green founded Open-Mind Mentoring, which is a nonprofit organization. He and his team of mentors originally worked with and in schools, but due to restrictions with COVID-19 over the past several years, their program transitioned to a virtual platform using videoconferencing such as Zoom for one-to-one, personalized mentoring opportunities.

“The community needs to know that there is an organization in Orangeburg that is available to help mentor our youth to become better individuals and productive citizens in our society,” said Green. “We have youth that are faced with various issues and when they feel that they have no one to reach out to, they turn to the streets, drugs and other things that hinder them from being successful in school and in life. We are here to provide that support,” he added.

Deandria Bennett, a young mother from Orangeburg, said she has known Green since she was a young girl attending church where he was a youth minister.

“He has always been someone people can look up to," Bennett said. "He has always made sure that he is the kind of person who walks a certain kind of path, someone who people can be proud to know.

“I have twin, 12-year old boys. When I found out that Chris has this mentoring program, I was real interested. They could benefit from this because they are lacking that strong male figure in their life. Mom can only do so much,” Bennett said adding, “When you know people like this in the community, I am reaching out for that help.”

For more information on Open-Mind Mentoring, a nonprofit organization geared to the development of youth in Orangeburg and surrounding areas, please email openmindmentoring@gmail.com.

