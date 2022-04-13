Pay attention to the opening lead

Suppose an opponent's opening lead is in an unbid side suit. That isn't surprising; you might not be able to draw any useful conclusions. In contrast, though, if the lead is in one of your suits, especially one that has been bid twice, it is probably a singleton.

South responded with a strong jump shift, showing 13-16 high-card points and either a long, powerful spade suit or a spade-heart two-suiter. North rebid his excellent heart suit rather than support spades. But when South rebid spades, North employed Roman Key Card Blackwood. (South showed the spade queen and either two aces or one ace and the spade king.)

West led a revealing heart eight. Declarer, in his hurry to extract the trumps, led the spade jack. East won with the ace and returned a heart. Declarer ruffed with the spade king and cashed the spade queen, but East's discard meant that West had a trump trick to come: down one.

Assuming West had led a singleton, East was marked with the spade ace. Usually, there's no point in leading a singleton against a slam when partner cannot have an ace. So, South should have led a diamond to the ace at trick two and played a trump from the dummy. Here, East's ace collects only low cards. South could have ruffed the heart return high and drawn trumps.

Finally, if East could have played a low spade instead of the ace, South would have won with his king and, assuming West followed suit, continued safely with a second trump honor. West could not have gotten a trump promotion.

