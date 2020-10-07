 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pats cancel practices after Gilmore tests positive for COVID
0 comments

Pats cancel practices after Gilmore tests positive for COVID

  • Updated
  • 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots canceled practices for Wednesday and Thursday after former South Carolina Gamecock cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the third player on the team in five days to test positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Gilmore acknowledged his positive test for the virus, but said he remains asymptomatic and “will take this as it comes.”

The Patriots put Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

“I don’t know what to expect, but my spirit is high because of God,” Gilmore wrote. “I’ve followed every protocol, yet it happened to me. Please take this seriously. The ‘Gilly Lock’ is going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue normal activity. Your well wishes and prayers mean the world to me and my family."

For now the Patriots are still scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Patriots players had the day off Tuesday, meaning that Friday could be their only practice this week if the game proceeds as planned.

Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BF hits gym with his ex

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went through my boyfriend's phone when he was asleep because I felt like he was acting suspicious. I know my boyfriend, and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News