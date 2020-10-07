Pats cancel practices after Gilmore tests positive for COVID

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots canceled practices for Wednesday and Thursday after former South Carolina Gamecock cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the third player on the team in five days to test positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Gilmore acknowledged his positive test for the virus, but said he remains asymptomatic and “will take this as it comes.”

The Patriots put Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

“I don’t know what to expect, but my spirit is high because of God,” Gilmore wrote. “I’ve followed every protocol, yet it happened to me. Please take this seriously. The ‘Gilly Lock’ is going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue normal activity. Your well wishes and prayers mean the world to me and my family."

For now the Patriots are still scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Patriots players had the day off Tuesday, meaning that Friday could be their only practice this week if the game proceeds as planned.

Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday.

