Patriots Point to reopen May 15

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – The staff at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is installing ultraviolet (UV) light air purifiers in all of the air conditioning units aboard the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown in preparation of a tentative reopening on Friday, May 15. UV light deactivates airborne or surface contaminants like mold, bacteria and viruses. The museum has also installed more than a dozen new hand sanitizing stations.

While closed because of COVID-19, the Patriots Point staff has been hard at work stripping and repainting tour routes, ladder wells and open spaces aboard the museum’s flagship. The process includes blowing dirt and dust from the overhead areas, scraping off old paint, and then recoating the ship bulkheads and decks using the original U.S. Navy soft white, gray or green colors.

The 28 aircraft featured at the museum will all be pressure-washed by May 15, and several necessary repairs completed. The five self-guided tour routes aboard the USS Yorktown have been reconfigured and consolidated to four easy to follow routes that incorporate new signage featuring Patriots Point’s mascot Scrappy as the guide. The handicap entrance to the USS Yorktown has also been renovated.