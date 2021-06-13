Patriots Point to offer Fireworks Blast for July 4

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host its annual 4th of July Fireworks Blast, but this year the celebration will take place only onshore from 6-10 p.m. Admission to the landside event will be free, but parking will cost $20 per vehicle.

Live music will begin at 6 p.m. At least ten local food trucks will sell food and beverages. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs and picnic blankets.

“As the Lowcountry’s home for patriotism, we are proud to have an opportunity to light up the harbor with red, white and blue fireworks once again,” said Patriots Point Interim Executive Director Mike Hastings. “Unfortunately, due to staffing restraints, we will not be able to offer access to the USS Yorktown this year but plan to do so again next year.”

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will open for regular visitation on July 4 and will close at 5 p.m. The last ticket will be sold at 3:30 p.m.

Patriots Point’s staff and Board extend gratitude to the Town of Mount Pleasant for supporting the event.