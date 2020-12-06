Patriots Point offers live stream of annual Pearl Harbor ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum’s annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony will be closed to the public this year in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The community is instead encouraged to visit www.facebook.com/patriotspoint.org to watch the event live through a video stream at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7.

The service, organized together with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10624, will include a wreath laying, tolling of a bell and a traditional gun salute to honor the 25 known South Carolinians who were killed during the 1941 attack by the Japanese.

“Our Pearl Harbor Day memorial ceremony is usually one of the most attended events we offer every year and is very important to us,” said Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Executive Director Larry Murray. “While it’s disappointing to not to have the community here to share the event, we are optimistic about the ability to reach more people through the video stream. It’s important that we keep the community safe while honoring those who lost their lives in the infamous attack 79 years ago.”

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor lasted an hour and 15 minutes. More than 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, were killed. In total, more than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were destroyed or damaged, including eight battleships.