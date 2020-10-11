Patriots Point encourages visitors to release their spooky side

MOUNT PLEASANT – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer spooky fun for Lowcountry families to enjoy during Halloween weekend. Visitors who come dressed in a costume Friday, October 30, through Sunday, November 1, will be offered the children’s rate for admission. Guests will also have an opportunity to purchase daytime ghost tours of the USS Yorktown and Halloween inspired visitor photos.

“We want to encourage families to have some healthy fun,” said Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Executive Director Larry Murray. “We hope to have the ship full of goblins, ghosts and superheroes. In addition to scary costumes, we’d also really love to see folks dressed as military heroes and first responders.”

Visitors will also be invited to compete in the museum’s very first touchless-costume contest. There will be an area aboard the historic aircraft carrier USS Yorktown where contest participants will have their photo taken. The images must be uploaded to Instagram, where the museum will collect the photos for a fan vote. The winner of the contest will be given a prize pack containing two year-long passes and Yorktown apparel. Toy and replica firearms will not be allowed inside the museum.