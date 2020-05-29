Passing gas is a fact of life

Dear Doctor: I'm 102 years old and a World War II veteran. My problem is that I pass a lot of gas. Several days ago, I had an apple and a small piece of sweet potato, and I stunk up the whole house. I had to open all of the windows and doors. Do you have any suggestions?

Dear Reader: We do have some thoughts on your issue, but first we want to congratulate you on a long life. Our readers often include their age in their letters, and you have surpassed them all by several years.

Internal gas is a fact of life. Whether it's emitted through the mouth as a burp or through the anus as flatulence, it's actually a sign the body is functioning properly. Gas can accumulate as a result of air ingested while eating, drinking, speaking or swallowing. It's also a byproduct of digestion, during which gut bacteria help break down food and emit a range of gases as they work. Most flatulence is made up of carbon dioxide, methane and hydrogen, which are essentially odorless. A small percentage of passed gas includes hydrogen sulfide, which has a powerful odor. Believe it or not, we humans pass gas from one dozen to two dozen times per day.