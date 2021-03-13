Partner, where is your entry?

Milton Glaser, who was a graphic designer, said, "To design is to communicate clearly by whatever means you can control or master."

At the bridge table, the defenders need to communicate clearly by whatever they can control -- the cards that they play.

In this deal, how should the defenders play to defeat three no-trump after West leads his fourth-highest spade?

If you use two-over-one game-force, North has a close decision. Even though he has only 11 high-card points, he can justify his immediate game-force because of the useful heart holding. His alternative is to respond three diamonds, showing game-invitational values with six or seven diamonds.

East wins the first trick with his spade ace and returns the spade two. Let's suppose that South takes this trick with his king and runs the diamond queen to East's king. Should East shift to a heart or to a club?