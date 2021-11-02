Partner receives, but not too soon

Pierre Charron, a French theologian who was born in 1541 and had 24 siblings(!), almost wrote, "The advice of your bridge partner must be received with a judicious reserve; we must not give ourselves up to it and follow it blindly."

Usually, when you are on defense, you should follow your partner's signals. If you do not trust them, get a new partner! But sometimes doing what partner would like should be delayed if you have something more important to do first.

In today's deal, how should the defenders defeat two hearts after West finds the good opening lead of the club ace?

When South's two-heart overcall came around to East, he wondered if his side could make three of a minor and was tempted to make a takeout double, but he decided to go quietly. This turned out to be poorly judged because East-West probably would have taken 10 tricks in diamonds for plus 130.

Against two hearts, East encouraged at trick one, so West continued with her second club. East knew that he could give his partner a club ruff, but he realized that he had something else to do first. He shifted to his singleton spade. (If he had led a club at trick three, the contract would have made.) West won with her jack, cashed the spade ace and gave her partner a spade ruff. Now came the club ruff to defeat the contract. West led another spade, but declarer ruffed with dummy's heart jack, drew trumps and claimed the remainder. Plus 100 turned out to be a 60% score for East-West.

