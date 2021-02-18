Partner points the way home

Martha Quinn, one of the first video jockeys on MTV, said, "Demand no more out of your partner than what you are willing to give yourself." That is a reasonable thought for a bridge player.

Partners do well to concentrate on defense. That is much more important than bidding.

This is the type of deal that is a stroll in the park for experts but guesswork for the inexperienced. How should East-West card to defeat four spades?

West, who could anticipate his partner's singleton spade, was tempted to sacrifice in five hearts. How would that contract have done?

There is an important defensive leading rule. Usually, we lead the ace from ace-king. But there are three times when you should lead the king from ace-king: first, and rarest, when you have ace-king-doubleton; second, at trick one in a bid-and-raised suit by your partnership; third, after trick one, which we looked at in yesterday's column.