Partner is awake, but needs steering

Our friend A.N. Onymous said, "Many of us have heard opportunity knocking at our door, but by the time we unhooked the chain, pushed back the bolt, turned two locks and shut off the burglar alarm -- it was gone."

We have an alarm-clock play in bridge. It isn't to wake partner, because he isn't asleep; it is to tell him that an unusual play is needed to defeat the contract. Can you spot it in today's deal? South is in four spades, and West guesses well to lead the heart king.

In the auction, South's three-diamond rebid was a help-suit game-try, indicating a six-loser hand that needed help in diamonds. North, with more than half of his points in diamonds, jumped to four spades. He did wonder about three no-trump, though. If he had bid that, presumably East would have led the heart jack, and the defenders would have taken the first five tricks.

West led the heart king and continued with his second heart. East took that trick and cashed a third winner, on which West discarded the club three.

At this point, East shifted to a club, despite partner's discouraging discard. Declarer won, drew trumps and had 10 tricks: five spades, one diamond and four clubs. (Remember West's discard at trick three.)

Yes, West's signal should have worked, but he had a better play. He should have sounded the alarm by pitching the diamond queen! This would have asked partner to do something unusual -- and what is more abnormal than giving declarer a ruff-and-sluff? Notice that a fourth heart promotes a trump trick for West.

