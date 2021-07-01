 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Partner draws a wrong conclusion
0 comments

Partner draws a wrong conclusion

  • 0
070121

On today's deal, East found a brilliant play.

West had a textbook three-heart opening, and South had an automatic overcall of three no-trump. 

West led the heart king. If declarer had won this trick, he could have assured his contract with an avoidance play. He could have crossed to the board with a spade or club to the king, then led a diamond. When East's king appeared, South would have just played low, keeping West off the lead. East, without a heart to play, couldn't have harmed declarer. South would have won 10 tricks: two spades, one heart, five diamonds and two clubs.

At the time, though, South ducked the first trick. West continued with the heart jack, and East, who had guessed the position, discarded his diamond king. If South won with the heart ace, he had only seven tricks available before West could gain the lead with the diamond jack to run his hearts. Sensing the problem, South ducked the second heart.

Declarer felt much better when West started thinking. West was asking himself the significance of East's discard. Eventually deciding -- incorrectly -- that his partner was signaling for a diamond shift, West led the diamond four at trick three! Declarer claimed 11 tricks: two spades, one heart, six diamonds and two clubs.

Why was West wrong? Because if East had the K-Q-10-9 of diamonds, he wouldn't have known that he could afford to signal with the king. After all, declarer might have had the ace-jack. West should have led another heart, defeating the contract in the process.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Extra SNAP benefits to end soon
Local

Extra SNAP benefits to end soon

The S.C. Department of Social Services announced Monday that the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits provided during the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News