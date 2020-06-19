Parrott, Proveaux and Spiegler tabbed Scholar All-Americans

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate's degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2 or higher. For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40% of the team's competitive rounds.