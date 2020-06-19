Parrott, Proveaux and Spiegler tabbed Scholar All-Americans

NORMAN, Okla. -- Senior Caleb Proveaux, junior Jack Parrott and junior Andrew Spiegler were tabbed Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholars the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced. The trio is all first-time honorees.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate's degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2 or higher. For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40% of the team's competitive rounds.
The Gamecocks have now had 31 GCAA All-American Scholars under head coach Bill McDonald since 2007. Carolina has also earned a GCAA Team Academic Award (cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher) every year since 2009, earning special recognition (cumulative team GPA of 3.5 or higher) three consecutive years from 2016-18. The Gamecocks posted their highest single-semester GPA in program history this spring at 3.760 with three student-athletes earning perfect 4.0s.
