Parkinsonism and Parkinson's disease not the same thing

Although the symptoms of parkinsonism are similar to those of Parkinson's disease, they tend to manifest more quickly. Most cases are classified as idiopathic, which means that the origin is unclear. When the condition is caused by a different illness, a different neurodegenerative disorder or as a result of certain medications, it's known as secondary parkinsonism.

Although it was previously believed to be rare, some researchers have begun to identify cases of chemo-induced parkinsonism. A study conducted by researchers at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York identified several cases in a single year of cancer patients who developed tremors and began to have difficulty walking soon after undergoing chemotherapy. In each case, the patients were treated with levodopa, which is a dopamine replacement used in the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The patients, who had different types of cancers and were treated with different types of chemotherapy drugs, reported an improvement in their symptoms after two months. When the medication was stopped, the symptoms did not recur. The authors of the study suggested that chemotherapy, particularly when delivered in high doses, may be an under-recognized link to the onset of parkinsonism symptoms. Further research will help shed more light on their hypothesis.