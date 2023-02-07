PARIS (AP) — Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says no Russian team should not be allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics next year if Moscow continues its war against Ukraine. Hidalgo previously said Russian competitors could take part under a neutral flag but she backpedaled on Tuesday in a radio interview with France Info. Acknowledging that a final decision should be taken by the International Olympic Committee, Hidalgo says she does not want Russian athletes as long as Russia is still invading Ukraine. She says, “It is not possible to parade as if nothing had happened, to have a delegation that comes to Paris, while the bombs continue to rain on Ukraine.”