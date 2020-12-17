Parents move college student's things out of room

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just started college this year, and I live on campus. I came home for the holidays this week and found my bedroom was not my bedroom. All of my clothes and childhood items were boxed up in the garage, as was my furniture. My parents switched their in-home gym from the garage to my bedroom. They told me that I can have my room back; I just need to switch everything myself, and before I leave again, I need to put all of my personal belongings and furniture back into the garage and make sure their workout machines are set up correctly.

That is a lot of work for me to do alone; everything is big and heavy, and they won't help me. I would just sleep in the garage, but it's winter and there's no heat in there. I feel cornered and unwelcome in my own home. I'm thinking of just taking my stuff and spending the holidays alone back at school. Is that too dramatic? What else can I do? -- Kicked Out

DEAR KICKED OUT: Talk to your parents. Tell them how you feel. Point out that you cannot manage moving all of those items back and forth by yourself. Ask for their help.

Is there anyplace else in the house where you can sleep? Is there a sofa in the family room or some other perch that could potentially be yours temporarily?