Parents at an impasse over party planning

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son's 16th birthday is coming up and he asked if he could gather a small group of friends in the park in our neighborhood to celebrate. He spent a lot of time planning something that would be safe. This includes having no food so that people would keep their masks on 100% of the time, presetting 6-foot markers in a circle so that the teens stay separated, and having me check in with parents in advance to make sure all kids have approval.

I thought it was a good idea, all things considered. My husband thinks it is too risky. The group would be less than 10 kids. I think we should let him celebrate. The number is within the guidelines. How can I convince my husband to give a little? -- Party Time

DEAR PARTY TIME: Do more research to make sure that the guidelines continue to allow for small gatherings of 10 or fewer outdoors. Suggest that the two of you attend the party -- from a distance -- so that you can monitor them. This compromise might work for your husband.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that the election is over, I thought I would feel better. But the drama continues. I just can't take it anymore. People are still hunkering down on their political sides and arguing about the future. What is happening to our democracy? What can I do? -- Frustrated