Parent worried marriage won't survive

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is applying for college this year and will likely go away to school next fall. I have prepared for this day for years. I know my job as a parent is to get him ready to be an independent adult. He is ready -- but I don't know if I am. That's in part because I don't know how my marriage is going to survive after my son goes.

I spend most of my time with my son. My husband sits around watching sports or hanging out with his friends. He hardly ever even sees me. I feel like we are ships passing in the night, even when we are both sitting in the same room. Part of me wishes my son would go to school locally because I think it might help to keep our family together. I know that sounds crazy, but I don't know what I'll do when he walks out that door next year. Is there anything I should be doing now to prepare myself for that day? -- What's Next

DEAR WHAT'S NEXT: Sounds like you have done all you can to prepare your son for his life as an adult, but you have neglected to pay attention to your own. Yes, you can do something. Right now. Think about what you want in your life and your marriage. What would make you happy? What might you enjoy doing with your husband?