Parent wants all kids to enjoy outings

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a very inquisitive and talkative 8-year-old son. I am always impressed by the questions he comes up with and his eagerness to learn. I try to feed his desire to learn new things by giving him books to read and finding new places for us to visit. He has older teenage siblings who often find these activities boring. How can I bridge the gap between my 8-year-old and his older siblings, who are not interested in the same things? -- Sibling Collective

DEAR SIBLING COLLECTIVE: Think of incentives that your teenagers might appreciate, and offer them if they promise to spend a certain amount of time with your younger son. Teenagers are often obsessed with the details of their evolving lives and don't even notice their younger siblings. Presenting a desirable outcome to them in exchange for positive quality time with your younger child may work.

If your older children are not naturally inclined to participate in the activities that fascinate the baby of your family, your incentives will only work for so long. Look more closely at each of your older children. Notice if there is one thing that each might be willing to offer to the 8-year-old. Encourage that and see what happens.

Even more, you may need to create play dates and other engagements with your younger boy's peers.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am overwhelmed at work. It seems as if there are not enough hours in the day to accomplish everything that needs to be done. I try my best, but I'm beginning to realize it is really impossible to meet every deadline, complete every task. What are some things I can do to feel less overwhelmed and still be efficient in the workplace? -- Workplace Blues

DEAR WORKPLACE BLUES: Step back and do your best to organize your responsibilities in clearly defined ways that are trackable. Make a plan each day so that you can execute that plan and still have space for the flexibility as the day progresses.

Start your day doing something for yourself -- simple exercises, meditation, drinking water. Set an hourly alarm so that you remember to stand up and stretch or just breathe. Now that so many people work at home in front of a computer all day, that natural time when people would walk around and chat with co-workers has largely dissipated. Carve out some time for yourself in the day. Clearing your head will make you more efficient.

Anticipate challenges to the best of your ability and speak up when something is out of your reach. Communicate with your manager in advance of missed deadlines whenever possible. Ask for help when you need it.

