DEAR HARRIETTE: Seemingly out of the blue, they are reading lots of books about race at my son's school. Seriously, they have read three books back-to-back about racial injustice. While I think it is important for the kids to learn about these topics, it is making us uncomfortable. Not everything is about race, but you would never know from this class. I don't have the knowledge or time to debate these issues with my son every day.
I'm not trying to be rude or insensitive. My husband and I work hard to make sure that our son is thoughtful and not racist, but we also don't want him to feel super self-conscious about being white. He shouldn't have to apologize for being himself. I don't know how to support him as times change. I do teach him to treat everyone with respect, but does that mean I have to allow him to be exposed to so much conversation about the atrocities of racism? -- Too Much Race Talk
DEAR TOO MUCH RACE TALK: Hopefully your son is in the perfect place to engage in a conversation that is necessary for healing in our country. The good news is that schools are walking toward the challenge rather than avoiding it. Perhaps our youth will be able to wrestle issues of diversity, equity and inclusion in respectful, creative ways. Consider that this is the way you can think about the curriculum he is engaging, rather than as a burden.
I think you should read the books, too, so that you can have informed conversations with him about what he is learning. The more you equip yourself with the conversations of the day coupled with your own experience, the better you will be able to help him navigate this extremely challenging reality -- that racial injustice is still staring us in the face, and we have to do something about it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I hired a young woman to work with me this year fresh out of college. She is smart and personable. She knows how to do the job, but she has terrible basic manners. I am shocked that she doesn't know how to eat using basic utensils. She doesn't have an understanding of professional dress. I want her to succeed, so I think she needs some guidance. What do you recommend? -- In Need of Etiquette Classes
DEAR IN NEED OF ETIQUETTE CLASSES: Invest in this young woman. If your HR department does not teach the basics of etiquette, send her to a class that will give her tips on how to present herself in a professional setting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.