Parent seeks trustworthy day care

DEAR HARRIETTE: COVID has taken a heavy toll on everything lately. I thought it'd be over already, but unfortunately it's not. I am running out of options as to where to look for child care. My parents are deceased, my child's father is in and out of the military and I don't have much family.

Day care facilities always have incidents, so I am very wary of sending my child to such a place. Where do you think I can find adequate child care services? How can I make it easier to trust day care providers, given the stories I've been hearing? -- A Hand in Need

DEAR A HAND IN NEED: You must be vigilant in shopping for safe and healthy day care. Set aside time to do extensive research. You can call The Child Care Aware hotline (800-424-2246) to find your local child care resource and referral agency, which can refer you to licensed centers and home day cares in your area. Ask your friends and neighbors for referrals. Visit any center that you are seriously considering. Learn their COVID-19 policies and safety practices. Ultimately, you will have to trust your gut, too. If you cannot work from home, you will have to choose the center that best matches your criteria and stay on top of them. For more ideas read: www.babycenter.com/baby/childcare/how-to-find-good-daycare_5924.