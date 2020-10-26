Parent needs ideas for COVID Halloween

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have two young children who are longing to go trick-or-treating for Halloween. I have told them no. It's COVID-19 time. I think it would be crazy to let them go door-to-door taking candy from people. That seems like a surefire superspreader to me. They are so sad about this. I want to do something but don't have any ideas. What do you recommend? -- No Halloween

DEAR NO HALLOWEEN: Why not host a small gathering outside -- in your backyard or another private area -- where you allow your children to invite a few friends? The group should be no more than 10 children. All children should wear masks the entire time, which shouldn't be hard since children wear masks on Halloween anyway. Do not serve food. That would require the children to take off their masks. Host a few games that allow them to play safely at a distance but with each other, like individual relays or charades. Provide pre-packaged candy bags for each child so that they are not grabbing into the same containers repeatedly. They will appreciate this revised way of getting dressed up and being part of this fun experience while staying as safe as possible.