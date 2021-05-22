Paralegal's friends don't understand job

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I've been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it's the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don't appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. -- Paralegal

DEAR PARALEGAL: Yes, stop venting to people who don't see your vision. These friends are not good for that job. It is true that the role of a paralegal is extremely demanding and usually low-paying, but it can directly lead to higher-paid work. Keep your vision clear in your sight and map out the plan for your future. Literally write down the steps you need to take to get to where you are headed, which includes law school, internships and more. Seek out people who work in the field as mentors and friends. It's not that you need to drop your friend group. You just need to expand the group.