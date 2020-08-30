Panthers' offense may resemble Saints with Bridgewater at QB

One player the Panthers didn't get rid of was All-Pro McCaffrey, now clearly the face of this franchise. He became only the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2019, and earned himself a four-year, $64 million extension. He's been used extensively over the first three seasons, so will Brady limit his reps to cut down on wear and tear? The Panthers don't seem to be backing off McCaffrey's workload as Rhule said he is considering using him as a punt returner in special situations. McCaffrey said he doesn't care how much he plays; he just wants to win.

Young defense

The Panthers are expected to have the youngest defense in the league with an average age of slightly more than 23 years old. So it's quite possible they will struggle under first-year coordinator Phil Snow, especially given they're playing in a division with quarterbacks Tom Brady, Brees and Matt Ryan. Carolina gave up the second-most points in the league last season (29.4), so it might be wrong to expect a dramatic turnaround. This will be more a work in progress.