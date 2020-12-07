Panthers' McCaffrey set for return to action vs. Broncos

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey was scheduled to practice on Monday, but the team was forced to close its facility after multiple players either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to it during the bye week.

The Panthers (4-8) have been all but eliminated from playoff contention, but Rhule said resting McCaffrey for the remainder of the season and saving wear and tear on his body is something that never crossed his mind.

He thinks it would send the wrong message to his team.

“I think the modern society doesn't always see it this way, but we get paid and we have the privilege of doing a job, and it's to play football,” Rhule said.

“If I coach any differently this week because we might not go to the playoffs, what kind of coach does that make me? I think that is the same for all of us. If someone is healthy and they are able to go, then I think that they would go."

In the three games he's played this season, McCaffrey has put up big numbers, totaling 374 yards and six touchdowns. The Panthers have been dynamic in the red zone when he's on the field, scoring touchdowns on 88.9% of their chances.

Former South Carolina Gamecock standout tailback Mike Davis has been starting in McCaffrey's place.